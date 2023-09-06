VIP AUDIO 9/6 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (8-28-2005): Ask the Editor – Undertaker’s future, Michaels-Savage comparisons, long-term consequences of Benoit’s style, Triple H’s future behind the scenes, more (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the August 28, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers ten questions sent in this week on a variety of subjects including:
- Undertaker’s future
- more on the Shawn Michaels-Randy Savage careers comparison
- Illusions in gimmick matches
- Changes in WWE’s fall TV schedule
- Brock Lesnar’s future, Chris Benoit’s long-term physical consequences for his style
- Triple H’s future in WWE behind the scenes
- Why Savage hasn’t been brought back to WWE
- The new Smackdown network executive character
- And more
This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.
