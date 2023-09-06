VIP AUDIO 9/6 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (8-28-2005): Ask the Editor – Undertaker’s future, Michaels-Savage comparisons, long-term consequences of Benoit’s style, Triple H’s future behind the scenes, more (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the August 28, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers ten questions sent in this week on a variety of subjects including:

Undertaker’s future

more on the Shawn Michaels-Randy Savage careers comparison

Illusions in gimmick matches

Changes in WWE’s fall TV schedule

Brock Lesnar’s future, Chris Benoit’s long-term physical consequences for his style

Triple H’s future in WWE behind the scenes

Why Savage hasn’t been brought back to WWE

The new Smackdown network executive character

And more

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO