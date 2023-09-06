VIP AUDIO 9/6 – The Fix Flashback (8-10-2016): Rants about Raw, Freddie Prinze Jr.’s indoctrination, Conor McGregor rips on pro wrestling, G1 highlights, Ziggler’s push, more (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the August 10, 2016 episodes covering these topics: Many aspects of that week’s Raw and Smackdown. Todd did NOT like Raw this week and it’s a rant-filled first hour as a result. They also discuss a couple highpoints from Raw and then more on the continued push of Dolph Ziggler headed into Summerslam. Also: New Japan’s G1 Climax highlights and booking analysis, Todd’s Randy Orton hate, is it too soon for Demon, Freddie Prinze Jr.’s indoctrination, Eddie Guerrero’s growing legacy, Conor McGregor rips on pro wrestling, and some UFC Fight Night talk.

