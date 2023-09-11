FREE PODCAST 9/11 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs Ago): Justin Roberts talks to Keller about what made All In and Starrcast weekend his favorite weekend as a fan or ring announcer + Keller & Powell Bonus Mailbag (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (9-7-2018), Justin Roberts talks to Keller about what made All In and Starrcast weekend his favorite weekend as a fan or ring announcer in the wrestling business. What was different from WWE in terms of the mood among wrestlers and the buzz among fans? What did he think at ringside as time was running out on the main event? What is next for everyone involved in All In? How did Starrcast compare to WWE Fan Axxess events he was part of? And much more.

Then, in a bonus Mailbag session, Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net joined Wade to answer email questions on these topics: Becky-Charlotte storyline, Strowman-Wyatt-Harper, Survivor Series brand vs. brand, what if All In disappointed, Trish Stratus return hype compared to Triple H-Undertaker match hype, Trish or the Bella Twins a bigger deal in WWE history, and more. NOTE: This show was originally scheduled to be posted on Aug. 31, but due to a technical issue wasn’t recovered from a failed hard drive until this week.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO