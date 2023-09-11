Saraya touts how Tony Khan treats and features women in AEW, talks about whether she wanted to win title sooner, non-wrestling projects

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following are highlights of an interview conducted by Women’s Wrestling Talk with Saraya, as provided to PWTorch by the show…

•On how she sees her AEW Title reign playing out…

“Hopefully long and entertaining for everybody. I mean, I don’t know where it’s gonna go. I don’t know if I’ll lose it in a week’s time. I don’t know. But I’m just really happy that after nine years I never thought I would ever hold a championship again. I never thought I would wrestle again. And so yeah, just having that moment in Wembley in the UK where I’m from, it’s just, it was special. So, it can end tomorrow and I’ll be happy that I had that moment.”

•On her plans outside of wrestling…

“I want to start branching off and doing some other things. We’re in the process, like 85 percent done with making this book right now; I won’t reveal the title just yet. But we’re like really close to having that done and dusted, which is really cool. It’s a lot of work that goes into that. We want to branch off into doing more non-wrestling related stuff. That means hosting, reality show, TV, all that kind of fun stuff.”

•On the timing of her championship win…

“A year ago, I definitely was not ready. I don’t think that would be very fair for anybody. Even if I came in straight away and won the championship straight away, from my standpoint, considering I’ve been out for five plus years and then all of a sudden I’m just like, okay, can I win a championship? Yeah, it wouldn’t be too fair, so I liked the way it started. I like the slow build into it. I was very fortunate that I got to go into a big storyline with Britt Baker. I mean she is one of the top girls of the company. The first-ever signing with AEW, so yeah, I was very fortunate when it comes to that, but I liked that it took me a year to get it. So it gave me a little bit more of a build and a fight. And there were girls in between that got the championship. I felt like yeah, now was the perfect time.”

•On wanting a match with Trinity…

“I would love to go against Trin. I mean, maybe I marry the AEW [championship] , and then take the Impact Championship off her.”

•On the state of AEW’s Women’s Division..

“Tony treats us great. Like, he’s very respectful. And he takes time to hear us out. And if we have any issues whatsoever, he’ll listen and be receptive to those too. We do have two shows, well, actually three, including Rampage, and we do have a female match on every single show. And that’s awesome. Like, you know you’re never gonna make everybody happy. And that’s just the nature of the business, whether it be fans or people behind the scenes, not everyone is going to be happy 100 percent of the time. But I do feel like we are in a good place and we’re starting to get to an even better place. Now that we do have [Kris] Statlander back and now she can, you know, defend her championship and then you have me who can defend my championship. And then yeah, you have Rampage for everybody else to be a part of too and it’s just we have a lot of show, we have a lot of space, and I’m sure that we’ll have plenty of time for everybody.”

