VIP AUDIO 9/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-3-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week including WWE’s need to bolster tag division, Foley and Dusty signings by WWE, Indy Line-up of Week with Samoa Joe vs. Rhino, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Sept. 3, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

Details on the FIP anniversary show Pat attended in Florida

The Hot Five Stories of the Weekend include WWE looking to bolster its tag team division, the length of James Gibson’s stay in ROH, and the Mick Foley and Dusty Rhodes signings.

The Indy Show Lineup of the Week featuring Samoa Joe vs. Rhino

A new Question of the Week on the Dudleys

Listener Mail, the next WrestleReunion event

Former ROH Champion Xavier turns up in Florida

And more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO