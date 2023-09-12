FREE PODCAST 9/12 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk impact of WWE ownership change, AEW post-Punk problems, Joe vs. Strong, Jey Uso on Raw, more (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:
- The impact the WWE ownership change could have on the product that will be welcome and unwelcome by fans
- The post-C.M. Punk AEW and how the Elite have handled things
- AEW spreading themselves thin with too much content leading to viewership, attendance, and booking concerns
- The Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong tournament final
- Jey Uso on Raw, The Judgment Day, Seth Rollins-Shinsuke Nakamura
- The return of Nia Jax
