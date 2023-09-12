FREE PODCAST 9/12 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk impact of WWE ownership change, AEW post-Punk problems, Joe vs. Strong, Jey Uso on Raw, more (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

The impact the WWE ownership change could have on the product that will be welcome and unwelcome by fans

The post-C.M. Punk AEW and how the Elite have handled things

AEW spreading themselves thin with too much content leading to viewership, attendance, and booking concerns

The Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong tournament final

Jey Uso on Raw, The Judgment Day, Seth Rollins-Shinsuke Nakamura

The return of Nia Jax

