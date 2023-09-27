FREE PODCAST 9/27 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWE Creative Team member Alex Greenfield with backstage insight into Stephanie-Triple H dynamic, what’s Orton really like, why did Vince pick on Ross, thoughts on today’s WWE (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (9-27-2013) with ex-WWE Creative Team member Alex Greenfield, Alex provides backstage insight into Stephanie-Triple H dynamic, what’s Randy Orton really like, why did Vince McMahon pick on Jim Ross, thoughts on today’s WWE storylines, what TNA needs to do to get ahead, what he would do next with the Wyatt Family, is Kevin Dunn good or bad for Vince McMahon, how is a WWE script written, and so much more. Live phone calls and email questions throughout.

