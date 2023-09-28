VIP AUDIO 9/27 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Christian-Darby sitdown exchange, MJF and White spar verbally, Julia vs. Willow, WrestleDream hype, more (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Sept. 27 edition of AEW Dynamite start to finish including a show-closing contract signing with “Hangman” Page and Swerve Strickland, no appearances or promos by Bryan Danielson or Zack Sabre Jr. for their match, Adam Cole announces he need surgery on his ankle, MJF gets in a verbal sparring session with Jay White, White gets beat down backstage at the end of the by mystery men. Christian Cage gives a clinic on the art of the heel promo with Darby, and much more.

