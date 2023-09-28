VIP AUDIO 9/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-27-2005) – Caldwell Audio Show: How Edge’s promo killed Smackdown, Spike TV’s petty censorship, bad X Division execution, Bound for Glory, Raw legends sends wrong message, Mexicools, more (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Sept. 27, 2005 episode of The James Caldwell Audio Show. He covers these topics:

The Spike TV censorship, who was petty and why Spike may have stopped censoring USA references

How Edge’s promo killed Smackdown

Why Teddy Long’s segment hurt Smackdown

Roderick Strong being included in the first Impact match

Why a 4-5 minute X Division match on Impact isn’t a good idea

The mistake made with the Impact main event

Roderick Strong’s great weekend and subsequent TNA push

Why Jeff Hardy’s presence in the main event will help

Who’s missing from TNA’s upcoming shows

The expected Bound for Glory main event

Why people will watch next week’s Raw for nostalgia

Why bringing in legends to Raw is good in the short-term

Why the legends send a negative long-term message

Why Smackdown’s ratings have being holding steady

What new audience Smackdown is targeting

TNA as the flagship of Spike two years down the road

Why UFC may lose steam on Spike

The gimmick behind the Mexicools

And much more.

