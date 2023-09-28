VIP AUDIO 9/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-27-2005) – Caldwell Audio Show: How Edge’s promo killed Smackdown, Spike TV’s petty censorship, bad X Division execution, Bound for Glory, Raw legends sends wrong message, Mexicools, more (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Sept. 27, 2005 episode of The James Caldwell Audio Show. He covers these topics:
- The Spike TV censorship, who was petty and why Spike may have stopped censoring USA references
- How Edge’s promo killed Smackdown
- Why Teddy Long’s segment hurt Smackdown
- Roderick Strong being included in the first Impact match
- Why a 4-5 minute X Division match on Impact isn’t a good idea
- The mistake made with the Impact main event
- Roderick Strong’s great weekend and subsequent TNA push
- Why Jeff Hardy’s presence in the main event will help
- Who’s missing from TNA’s upcoming shows
- The expected Bound for Glory main event
- Why people will watch next week’s Raw for nostalgia
- Why bringing in legends to Raw is good in the short-term
- Why the legends send a negative long-term message
- Why Smackdown’s ratings have being holding steady
- What new audience Smackdown is targeting
- TNA as the flagship of Spike two years down the road
- Why UFC may lose steam on Spike
- The gimmick behind the Mexicools
- And much more.
This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.
