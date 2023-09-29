FREE PODCAST 9/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review ETU Nostalgia, Ultra including Killionaires Club vs. Wasted Youth, Alec Price vs. Brandon Kirk, more (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Expect the Unexpected Wrestling’s Nostalgia, Ultra, featuring a wild six-man tag between Killionaires Club (J Boujii & Ken Broadway & PB Smooth) and Wasted Youth (Austin Luke & Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers), IWTV World Champion Alec Price battling Brandon Kirk, IWTV Tag Champs Miracle Generation defending their belts against Fresh Air, and more. For VIP listeners, they finally uncover the Holy Grail of Wrestling Coast to Coast Matches – Joe Hendry vs. Doug Williams in a pure rules match from November 2021, as well as Chris continuing his Hashi Agenda with a match Justin can’t help but admire when Bishamon (Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto) defend the IWGP Tag Team titles against Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls from Destruction in Kobe.

