VIP AUDIO 9/29 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk WWE/UFC merger, will AEW aim to sign any of the released stars, Jade Cargill signs with WWE, books, more (91 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Travis Bryant and Rich Fann are back this week talking about some of the more noteworthy topics from the past three weeks. The WWE/UFC merger has gone through, and a huge wave of talent and office workers were fired or released from their contracts in the days following. Is AEW going to aim to sign any of the bigger stars let go, or should they trim their own bloated roster? Jade Cargill signing with WWE and the fanfare that came along with it bodes very well for her future with the company. Travis talks books for a few minutes then the guys wrap up by catching up on summer emails.

