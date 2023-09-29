VIP AUDIO 9/29 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Girardi review WCW Fall Brawl 1998 & WWF SummerSlam 1998. Team WCW vs. NWO Wolfpac vs. NWO Black & White in WarGames, Triple H vs. Rock, Austin vs. Undertaker, more (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Frank’s longtime friend Justin Girardi returns to absolutely lash out at the debacle that was WCW Fall Brawl 1998. They compare it to Summerslam 1998, which was a much better show a few weeks earlier. Talking points are as follows:

How WCW was on the decline with a roster loaded with starts while WWF was on the rise with a limited roster.

The Ric Flair-WCW situation in 1998 where both parties sued each other. Would Ric have worked in the WWF in 1998? Should he have shown up on this PPV to please the crowd?

A small tangent on Jeff Jarrett.

Full reviews of Fall Brawl 1998 with a comparison to SummerSlam 1998

Should Chris Jericho and Goldberg have had a match in WCW?

The tastelessness of the angles with Buff Bagwell and Scott Hall happening on the same show.

The ridiculousness of booking three teams to face each other in a WarGames match where it was every man for himself, the winner gets a championship match against Goldberg, and how the match could end before all participants entered. How does that make sense?

The contradiction of Eric Bischoff wanting WCW to be different from WWF, and then he does the smoke entrance with Warrior.

An alternative idea for what the WarGames match could have been.

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

