VIP AUDIO 8/12 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 21 – “Macho Man” Randy Savage (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the twenty-first edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Throughout 2023 we have continued celebrating what is now over 30 years of professional wrestling fandom, and Alan will welcome more guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. This time around it’s once again one of those stars who was so impactful at the beginning – one of the most captivating figures of early ’90s WWF which Alan was raised on – the mesmerizing “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Whether it was his larger than life promos, his eye-catching gear, his wild energy, or his skill in the ring, Savage was able to draw in man, woman, and child and lodge a permanent spot in their memory. Accompanied by returning guest Mike Falcone, Alan looks back at all the memorable matches, moments, and stories of Macho’s career. From humble yet heated beginnings in outlaw promotion ICW all the way to Wrestlemania main events, the Madness ran wild wherever it went. He terrorized Lance Russell and Jerry Lawler, he shattered Ricky Steamboat’s larynx, he created history with Hulk Hogan, he made DDP, got married, was bitten by a snake, diamond cuttered by a skeleton, victimized by Photoshop, and even had time to eat some Slim Jims between it all. It can only be one man… The Macho Man. DIG IT!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO