WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (9/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch, Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

September 29, 2023

When: Friday, September 29, 2023

Where: Sacramento, Calif. at Golden 1 Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,092 tickets were sold so far; arena set up for 12,150.

How To Watch: Live on Fox broadcast network

WWE Smackdown 9/29 Full Match Card

  • Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar – U.S. Title match
  • Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
  • Grayson Waller Effect with guest Bobby Lashley
  • The arena website also lists Solo Sikoa, The Street Profits, L.A. Knight

Advertised Dark Match

  • Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

