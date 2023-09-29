WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (9/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch, Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, September 29, 2023
Where: Sacramento, Calif. at Golden 1 Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,092 tickets were sold so far; arena set up for 12,150.
How To Watch: Live on Fox broadcast network
WWE Smackdown 9/29 Full Match Card
- Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar – U.S. Title match
- Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
- Grayson Waller Effect with guest Bobby Lashley
- The arena website also lists Solo Sikoa, The Street Profits, L.A. Knight
Advertised Dark Match
- Seth Rollins vs. Gunther
