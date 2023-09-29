WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (9/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch, Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, September 29, 2023

Where: Sacramento, Calif. at Golden 1 Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,092 tickets were sold so far; arena set up for 12,150.

How To Watch: Live on Fox broadcast network

WWE Smackdown 9/29 Full Match Card

Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar – U.S. Title match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

Grayson Waller Effect with guest Bobby Lashley

The arena website also lists Solo Sikoa, The Street Profits, L.A. Knight

Advertised Dark Match

Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

