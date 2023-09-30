VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #778 (October 4, 2003): Rock distances himself from wrestling, Keller’s WM20 Dream Card, Mitchell feature on McMahons failing fans, Raven Torch Talk pt. 5

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #778 cover-dated October 4, 2003: This issue begins with a cover story titled: The Rock begins to distance himself from pro wrestling… The Top Five Stories of the Week begins with the box office returns for “The Rundown”… WWE Newswire features Triple H saying he will be more loyal to pro wrestling than The Rock… On Topic with Jason Powell: September Hitlist… This Week with Wade Keller: WrestleMania 20 Dream Card – All Wrestlers in Their Primes… McNeill Factor: Inside the Raw Production Meeting… Torch Talk with Raven, pt. 5: “I was espousing all of Jeff Jarrett’s points in the Russo camp”… Bruce Mitchell feature column: Consumer Advisory – Why McMahon isn’t giving the fans what they’re paying for… Plus Torch Newswire, the Top Five Stories, TV reports, Live Event Results, 1993 Backtrack, End Notes with Wade Keller, and more…

