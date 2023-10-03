News Ticker

WWE FASTLANE PLE PREVIEW (10/7): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

October 3, 2023

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Where: Indianapolis, Ind. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,281 tickets were sold so far; arena set up for 12,293.

How To Watch: Live on Peacock and WWE Network

Advertised Matches

  • Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – Last Man Standing Match for World Heavyweight Championship
  • John Cena & LA Knight vs. The Bloodline – Tag Team Match
  • Iyo Sky vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair – WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match
  • Latino World Order vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits – Six-Man Tag Team Match
  • The Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso – Tag Team Match for Undisputed Tag Team Championship

