VIP AUDIO 10/5 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Adam Copeland good and bad, do bookers on bad streaks like TK ever rebound, secondary titles strong 2023, Omega effort outside of ring, Jay White, MJF, more (121 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

AEW merchandise

Hulk Hogan as Stone Cold

Haley on the Netflix “Wrestler” series

Is AEW’s main mistake not doing a better job appealing to hardcore fans or not catering to casual fans well?

Is the AEW camaraderie as strong as it appeared in the AEW media scrum after WrestleDream?

Has Hangman Page’s role in C.M. Punk drama turned some fans against him?

Who are the next three AEW World Champions?

How did AEW get Adam Copeland’s WWE entrance theme?

Why weren’t Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Miro on the PPV?

Thoughts on the NJPW-MLW-CMLL alliance?

Has 2023 been the best year for secondary titles in wrestling history?

Ranking 1987’s Ric Flair-Ricky Steamboat matches

Have any long-time tag team wrestlers converted to being top draw singles stars?

Lots of questions about Adam Copeland’s debut – good and bad

Isn’t the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship totally a work?

Is MJF’s character bipolar – serious when dealing with his AEW World Title and comedic and over the top when discussing the ROH Tag Team Titles situation?

Should Jack Perry have been suspended if C.M. Punk has let what he said slide and there was no fight?

Doesn’t Kenny Omega’s Twitter feed illustrate how unserious he is about helping AEW, as is the case with the Young Bucks too?

Have bookers doing as poor of a job as Tony Khan ever turned things around and had a hot run?

Trying to describe AEW wrestlers in three or four words like Wade advocates and notes WWE often does

Would WWE be a better place for MJF because he’d be curated and directed away from counter-productive indulgences?

Is Jay White the best choice to beat MJF?

Will anything get TK to realize how poor AEW’s production values are and fix them?

Can Adam Cole come back from this stretch of being ridiculous?

