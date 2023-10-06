VIP AUDIO 10/5 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Copeland’s AEW Dynamite debut, WWE Fastlane preview, No Mercy review, TV reviews, New Japan Destruction preview (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

A preview of New Japan Destruction

A review of last night’s AEW Dynamite including analysis of Adam Copeland’s Dynamite debut

A review of NXT No Mercy

A review of NXT on USA including Dominik Mysterio challenging Trick Williams in a rematch

A review of AEW Rampage and AEW Collision from last weekend

A review of last Friday’s WWE Smackdown this Monday’s WWE Rwa

A preview of WWE Fastlane

