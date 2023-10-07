VIP AUDIO 10/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (10-7-2005): The politics of Jim Ross possibly being bumped from Raw, analysis of Raw Homecoming, TNA debut on Spike, Kobash-ROH (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the October 7, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They discuss the biggest stories of the week beginning with the prospects of Jim Ross being bumped from Raw and the politics behind it. An in-depth segment-by-segment analysis of the WWE Homecoming show and a reaction to the UFC Fight Night Live special. Coverage of the ratings including what the quarter hour trends mean. Thoughts on TNA Impact’s debut. And a brief discussion on Kenta Kobashi debuting for Ring of Honor.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO