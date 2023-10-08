FREE PODCAST 10/8 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy (pt. 1 of 2): What Vince McMahon is like to work for, life as a WWE writer, Bryan’s push, Rock backstage demeanor, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (10-8-2013), ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy (2011-2012) talks about what Vince McMahon is like to work for, life as a WWE writer, Daniel Bryan’s rise, The Rock backstage’s demeanor, tons more in this wide-spanning nearly three hour exclusive interview with live phone calls and email questions. PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell participates for part of the show including a discussion on comic books relation to pro wrestling culturally and in terms of heroes and villains and plot lines. McCarthy had not done any other interviews with any pro wrestling reporter or podcast since leaving WWE a year ago.

