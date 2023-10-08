IMPACT WRESTLING TV RESULTS (10/5): Lilly’s report on Tasha vs. Kelly, 10-person tag, Alexander vs. Kon

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

OCTOBER 5, 2023

MEMPHIS, TN AT GRACELAND LIVE

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

(Note: I was traveling last week, so below are quick results of the week’s Impact Wrestling TV show.)

(1) TASHA STEELZ vs. KILLER KELLY (w/Masha Slamovich)

This was Tasha’s first singles match in quite awhile. Towards the end, Kelly had Tasha in a sleeper hold. Deonna Purrazzo showed up and pulled the referee out of the ring. Deonna argued with Masha. Tasha used the distraction to get the Blackout on Kelly and get the pin.

WINNER: Tasha Steelz

-Savannah Evans pinned Jessica on the BTI show.

-John Skyler looked for a tag team partner for his match later and approached Savannah Evans. Gisele Shaw interrupted and said everyone knew Skyler was begging for a partner on social media. Shaw volunteered Jai Vidal for the role since he had cost her the match last week. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Jonathan Gresham. She noted that he beat Mike Bailey by questionable means last week. He said it’s exactly what he’s been talking about; people breaking rules and poor refereeing. Mike Bailey interrupted and asked what Gresham was doing. Gresham walked off.

-Tommy Dreamer/Crazzy Steve promo segment. Tommy talked about helping Steve to learn how to drive. Steve had told him that it was the first time he felt normal. Dreamer said the people loved him and called him one of the best wrestlers. The fans got behind Steve. Dreamer said he was happy to give Steve a match for the Digital Title any time because he deserved it. They hugged. Dreamer had a pained expression and fell to the floor. The camera revealed that Steve had stabbed Dreamer in the back (through his jacket) with a fork. Referees called Steve off and he left the ring. [c]

(2) JAKE SOMETHING & DIRTY DANGO & CHAMPAGNE SINGH & JORDYNNE GRACE & ERIC YOUNG vs. BRIAN MYERS & SHERA & KILYNN KING & JODY THREAT & BULLY RAY

The winning team would go on to face each other next week in a 5-way match, with the winner getting #20 and the loser getting #1 in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound For Glory. People turned on their own partners. Jake threw Dango over the top rope onto the pile at ringside. Jake gave Shera Into the Void to win it for his team.

WINNERS: Jake Something & Dirty Dango & Champagne Singh & Jordynne Grace & Eric Young

-Gia Miller interviewed Josh Alexander and talked about facing Kon later. Impact World Champion Alex Shelley interrupted. Shelley said he respected Alexander but he had to beat him at BFG. He said he would be on commentary for the night and would be his insurance policy to make sure he was 100% for BFG.

-Fans were shown backstage with straps as the referee gave them instructions. [c]

-Video on Trinity and Mickie James. Gia Miller interviewed Trinity. Trinity said she admired Mickie and she was a true friend. She said she would bring her best to BFG and would remain the champion.

(3) ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) vs. JOHN SKYLER & JAI VIDAL

This was a fan’s revenge match. The fans at ringside could hit the wrestlers with straps if they were thrown out of the ring. Fans hit the heels when they were thrown out but celebrated with ABC. ABC hit the Art of Finesse and The Fold. Ace pinned Skyler to win. The fans celebrated in the ring with ABC. [c]

WINNERS: ABC

-Video on Frankie Kazarian and Eddie Edwards

(4) MOOSE (w/Brian Myers) vs. BHUPINDER GUJJAR

Moose pinned Gujjar after a spear. Steve Maclin headed to the ring after the match. [c]

WINNER: Moose

-Maclin confronted Moose and Myers. Maclin claimed the briefcase was his and told Moose to give it to him. Moose asked if this was a trick and wanted to know if Bully Ray was coming out. Maclin said that Bully has gone soft and is scared of PCO. Maclin told Moose to hand over the briefcase or he would take it from him. Lightning appeared and the lights went off. PCO was in the ring when the lights came back on. He cleared the ring. As Maclin left up the ramp, Rhino met him with a Gore.

-The Rascalz spray painted the tag team belts. Santino Marella yelled at them. ABC approached. ABC challenged the Rascalz to a match at Bound For Glory. Sami Callihan and Rich Swann walked up. Swann said they deserved a title shot since they beat Subculture. Santino said the Rascalz would face Swann & Callihan next week and the winner would face ABC at BFG. [c]

-Alex Shelley joined the commentary team at ringside.

(5) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. KON (w/Deaner)

Towards the end, Deaner went to hit Alexander with a chair. Shelley went to take the chair away from Deaner, but Alexander accidentally hit Shelley. Back in the ring. Alexander put Kon in the ankle lock. Kon kicked Alexander off. Alexander came back with a C-4 Spike and got the pin.

WINNER: Josh Alexander

After the match, Shelley and Alexander argued. As Alexander was leaving the ring, Shelley attacked him from behind and gave him the Shell Shocked. Fans booed.