News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/11 – WKPWP Wednesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk impact of WWE ownership change, AEW post-Punk problems, Joe vs. Strong, Jey Uso on Raw, more (129 min.)

October 11, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Wednesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist Rich Fann. They discuss these topics:

  • NXT vs. Dynamite ratings analysis
  • Lengthy discussion on Juice’s anti-semitic provocation of MJF, what MJF has said, is there any justification for this that holds up, what should AEW do next
  • Max Caster’s crush on MJF – the backstory and where it might be leading
  • Toni Storm’s brilliance and the injustice yet practicality of it sharing the screen with a commercial

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://factormeals.com/wade and enter code “wade” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022