FREE PODCAST 10/11 – WKPWP Wednesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk impact of WWE ownership change, AEW post-Punk problems, Joe vs. Strong, Jey Uso on Raw, more (129 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Wednesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist Rich Fann. They discuss these topics:
- NXT vs. Dynamite ratings analysis
- Lengthy discussion on Juice’s anti-semitic provocation of MJF, what MJF has said, is there any justification for this that holds up, what should AEW do next
- Max Caster’s crush on MJF – the backstory and where it might be leading
- Toni Storm’s brilliance and the injustice yet practicality of it sharing the screen with a commercial
