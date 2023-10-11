News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/11 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Lengthy discussion on Juice’s anti-semitic provocation of MJF, NXT vs. Dynamite ratings analysis, Caster’s crush on MJF, Toni Storm brilliance (111 min.)

October 11, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • NXT vs. Dynamite ratings analysis
  • Lengthy discussion on Juice’s anti-semitic provocation of MJF, what MJF has said, is there any justification for this that holds up, what should AEW do next
  • Max Caster’s crush on MJF – the backstory and where it might be leading
  • Toni Storm’s brilliance and the injustice yet practicality of it sharing the screen with a commercial

