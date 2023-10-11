VIP AUDIO 10/11 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: A recap of Q3 in Japanese wrestling and a preview for NJPW Royal Quest 3 in London this Saturday (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the first of two shows where we close the books on Q3 2023, and look at the best matches and wrestlers of the quarter. In this episode, Japan is the focus with a ton of quality wrestling to talk about. In addition to that, Alan also previews New Japan’s big show in London this weekend at the Copper Box headlined by two incredible-looking bouts with a deep history between the participants. Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO