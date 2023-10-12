FREE PODCAST 10/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol (Pt. 2 of 2): Christian, Jay White, Don Callis Family, AEW creative process, Wardlow, Adam Cole, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol from PWTorch to discuss the “Title Tuesday” episode of AEW Dynamite with a variety of mailbag topics submitted by listeners. This is part two of a two-part nearly three-hour post-show on an eventful, newsworthy show. They discuss the push of Jay White and the creative structure and process of AEW, who is most likely to become a leader and top star in the Don Callis Family, the nonsense of the Adam Cole skits with Roderick Strong, the reason behind the International Title change, Wardlow, serious MJF, did AEW hype Adam Copeland enough on Dynamite, Christian introducing the show, and some really bad viewership predictions from Wade.

NOTE: This is part two of a special two-part post-show this week on Dynamite. Part one was posted last night.

