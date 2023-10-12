VIP AUDIO 10/11 – The Fix Flashback (9-21-2016): Big discussion on history and viability of Cruiserweight Division in WWE, Raw and Smackdown analysis, Chael Sonnen to Bellator, more (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Sept. 21, 2016 episode covering these topics:

The Cruiserweight Classic and the debut of the Cruiserweight division on Raw with a wide ranging discussion of the pros and cons of the presentation and the future of the division. This hour also showed a lot of heart.

Raw and Smackdown analysis

Preview Clash of (the) Champions match by match.

Discuss the potential impact of the Clinton-Trump debate.

Talk about whether Chael Sonnen and Bellator is a good fit.

A review of the previous weekend’s UFC Fight Night and a preview of that weekend’s top matches at the next UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

