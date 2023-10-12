News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/11 – The Fix Flashback (9-21-2016): Big discussion on history and viability of Cruiserweight Division in WWE, Raw and Smackdown analysis, Chael Sonnen to Bellator, more (141 min.)

October 12, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Sept. 21, 2016 episode covering these topics:

  • The Cruiserweight Classic and the debut of the Cruiserweight division on Raw with a wide ranging discussion of the pros and cons of the presentation and the future of the division. This hour also showed a lot of heart.
  • Raw and Smackdown analysis
  • Preview Clash of (the) Champions match by match.
  • Discuss the potential impact of the Clinton-Trump debate.
  • Talk about whether Chael Sonnen and Bellator is a good fit.
  • A review of the previous weekend’s UFC Fight Night and a preview of that weekend’s top matches at the next UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022