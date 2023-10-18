News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/18): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

October 18, 2023

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Where: Rosenberg, Tex. at Fort Bend Epicenter

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,579 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 5,121.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Kyle Fletcher vs. Kenny Omega
  • Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jay White
  • Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale – Winner to face MJF for Dynamite Diamond Ring
  • Sting addresses fans
  • Toni Storm debuts her new film
  • Jim Ross interview with Nick Wayne and his mom

