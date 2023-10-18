AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/18): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Where: Rosenberg, Tex. at Fort Bend Epicenter
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,579 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 5,121.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Kyle Fletcher vs. Kenny Omega
- Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jay White
- Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale – Winner to face MJF for Dynamite Diamond Ring
- Sting addresses fans
- Toni Storm debuts her new film
- Jim Ross interview with Nick Wayne and his mom
