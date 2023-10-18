AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/18): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Where: Rosenberg, Tex. at Fort Bend Epicenter

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,579 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 5,121.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Kyle Fletcher vs. Kenny Omega

Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jay White

Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale – Winner to face MJF for Dynamite Diamond Ring

Sting addresses fans

Toni Storm debuts her new film

Jim Ross interview with Nick Wayne and his mom

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – UPDATED (10/10): Keller’s report on “Title Tuesday” with Fenix vs. Cassidy, Saraya vs. Shida, Jay White vs. Hangman, plus MJF, Copeland, Christian (with Updated Expanded Analysis)

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: AEW lost to NXT… Now what?