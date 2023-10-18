VIP AUDIO 10/18 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (10-18-2005): Steph’s reaction to Austin one-liner, Ross status rumors, Taboo Tuesday, SD fines (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the October 18, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers ten questions sent in this week on a variety of subjects including: The inside story on Steve Austin’s appearance on Raw last night, how long it was planned, what it says about the reality of the Jim Ross situation as of this week, what Stephanie McMahon’s real reaction was backstage to Austin’s one-liner about her, who is against Ross backstage and why, who Austin was seen hanging out with backstage, the most prominent rumors about the future of the WWE announcing slots, the reaction to Smackdown wrestlers being fined last week for being late, Impact ratings news for week three, Taboo Tuesday’s hype so far, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO