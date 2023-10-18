NXT Ratings Report (10/17): Did NXT retain many viewers after last week’s show loaded with guest stars opposite of AEW Dynamite?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT last night (10/17) on USA Network drew an average of 798,000 viewers, a big drop from last week’s 921,000 viewers and more lin line with the 791,000 NXT drew the prior four weeks. For comparison, AEW Dynamite has not drawn under 800,000 viewers on a Wednesday night since May 3 and only three times since the start of 2022.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 676,000 viewers. The 10-week average one year ago through this week was 688,000 compared to 757,000 this year in the last ten weeks, so NXT is still outperforming year-ago numbers at a time when WWE Raw and AEW Dynamite are down from year-ago numbers.

In the key 18-49 demo, NXT drew 0.23, down from 030 last week and in line with the prior four-week average of 0.23. One year ago, NXT drew a 0.18 demo rating and averaged 0.13 over this six week period compared to a current six week average of 0.24.

Last week’s episode of NXT that drew live and same-night viewership of 921,000 topped 1.000 million after just three days. We’ll have the final 7-day total next week.

