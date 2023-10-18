VIP AUDIO 10/18 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Does Cargill or Copeland feel like a bigger star now? Why isn’t NXT producing male stars? Logan Paul-Dillon Danis appeal? Would more AEW Title changes help? WWF 1987 house show, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Vague reporting on C.M. Punk

Why isn’t NXT producing any male stars?

Jay White parading around with a stolen AEW World Title belt

More takes on the Juice Robinson roll of quarters promo on MJF

Are AEW and MCU both on downward trajectories due to similar reasons?

Reaction to an awful WWF house show line-up from Aug. 10, 1987

Logan Paul-Dillon Danis hype

Roman Reigns should shatter every record for title length, right?

Who feels like a bigger star now, Jade Cargill or Adam Copeland?

Should pro wrestling just avoid touching on gender, race, and sexual identity issues?

Is AEW just a more watchable version of WCW in 1999?

Thoughts on the Melanie Pillman interview after Brian Pillman’s death

Thoughts on Jim Cornette segment on WWF TV talking about WCW

Is it safe to say MJF has been signed to a long-term deal?

Is John Cena unwatchable at this point?

What would have been the ideal time for Cena to turn heel?

Will Sami Zayn beat Gunther for the Intercontinental Title?

What’s going on with Drew McIntyre and Rhea Ripley?

Thoughts on a potential Survivor Series match with Raw vs. Smackdown vs. NXT?

Drew is headed toward being a heel as he shifts blame and converses with Rhea?

How would Raw have looked if Tony Khan booked it? And what has happened to AEW booking?

Wouldn’t AEW booking more AEW World Title changes help business since pro wrestling was hottest in the late 1990s when there were frequent World Title changes?

