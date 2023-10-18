News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/18 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Does Cargill or Copeland feel like a bigger star now? Why isn’t NXT producing male stars? Logan Paul-Dillon Danis appeal? Would more AEW Title changes help? WWF 1987 house show, more (104 min.)

October 18, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

  • Vague reporting on C.M. Punk
  • Why isn’t NXT producing any male stars?
  • Jay White parading around with a stolen AEW World Title belt
  • More takes on the Juice Robinson roll of quarters promo on MJF
  • Are AEW and MCU both on downward trajectories due to similar reasons?
  • Reaction to an awful WWF house show line-up from Aug. 10, 1987
  • Logan Paul-Dillon Danis hype
  • Roman Reigns should shatter every record for title length, right?
  • Who feels like a bigger star now, Jade Cargill or Adam Copeland?
  • Should pro wrestling just avoid touching on gender, race, and sexual identity issues?
  • Is AEW just a more watchable version of WCW in 1999?
  • Thoughts on the Melanie Pillman interview after Brian Pillman’s death
  • Thoughts on Jim Cornette segment on WWF TV talking about WCW
  • Is it safe to say MJF has been signed to a long-term deal?
  • Is John Cena unwatchable at this point?
  • What would have been the ideal time for Cena to turn heel?
  • Will Sami Zayn beat Gunther for the Intercontinental Title?
  • What’s going on with Drew McIntyre and Rhea Ripley?
  • Thoughts on a potential Survivor Series match with Raw vs. Smackdown vs. NXT?
  • Drew is headed toward being a heel as he shifts blame and converses with Rhea?
  • How would Raw have looked if Tony Khan booked it? And what has happened to AEW booking?
  • Wouldn’t AEW booking more AEW World Title changes help business since pro wrestling was hottest in the late 1990s when there were frequent World Title changes?

