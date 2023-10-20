ROCKET STRAPS: Using Key Metrics to Rank the Top Ten Wrestlers Prioritized By WWE this week, including Ripley, Jey, Bloodline, Cody, Sami, Green, Niven, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

There is absolutely nothing in the world quite like pro wrestling. It’s been compared to soap operas and held to a standard similar to sports and reality TV, but always with an asterisk. Some are shocked to learn that those who perform on the shows don’t have SAG cards, with many faces appearing far more often over the course of a year of programming than some of the biggest acting names on television.

Perhaps with TKO now at the helm, the confines of the surreal alternate universe defined by Vince McMahon’s convictions and whims will slowly disintegrate, bringing pro wrestling into everyone else’s 21st century. The transformation would likely happen before our eyes without any one major modification marking a significant shift in course. As such, we’ll continue to celebrate the “Season Premiere” of shows that air 52 weeks per year.

As silly as it feels, episodes with these sorts of taglines that get promoted a couple weeks in advance and celebrated throughout are custom made for a column of this nature. The impression given is that these “Season Premiere” editions of Smackdown and Raw are the ones being presented to a board of investors as the prime example of what the company has to offer to the public, a showcase with all the bells and whistles. It stands to reason, therefore, that the performers on this week’s Priority Top 10 are viewed from within as the very faces of the present and at least short-term future of WWE.

As always, the information taken into account to accumulate these lists include metrics such as quarter-hour ratings, who is featured in the open, closing, and top of the hour segments, names promoted in each shows preview, championships, and wins. I also factor in estimated monthly merchandise sales leaders, whose appearances begin with a higher floor than the others.

Priority Top 10

1. Jey Uso (3)

Drew McIntyre may have reduced him to nothing more than a “thirsty creep,” but the writing team appears to love Jey Uso every bit as much as the fans. His persona is intertwined with so many characters on both programs that even when he’s not a part of a given segment, he’s typically referenced or implied.

He performed in two matches this week, both defending and dropping the tag titles. He was featured in both shows official previews, opened one and closed both and appeared in key segments throughout. In pretty much every metric relied upon to formulate these rankings, Main Event Jey Uso was somewhere to be found. This resulted in his biggest week to date, both in this column and, arguably, in WWE.

2. Bloodline (5)

While much has been made over Roman Reigns two month sabbatical and the and how it shades the significance of his title reign, there’s no doubt WWE has embraced the absence and used it to enhance the Bloodline story. From Jimmy’s evolution to Solo’s steadfastness to Paul Heyman’s hair dye, everything has centered around the pending return of the Tribal Chief.

Most importantly, the lack of Reigns presence provided room for L.A. Knight to grow without having to compete for screen time. When the two finally went face to face at the open of this week’s Smackdown, it felt like the big deal it should be.

Reigns first episode back was the dominant theme of Friday night, with members of the Bloodline involved in action in all but two quarter hours of the show. The group was already dominating the prioritization list, and with the leader at the helm, they won’t be going anywhere.

3. Cody Rhodes (2)

What was expected to be at least a couple months of crossover seemingly reached it’s end after just one week. With Cody and Jey dropping the tag belts to the Judgement Day, they’ll now be limited once again to Monday night appearances. With the time they had, however, WWE managed to get Cody and Roman face to face for a glimpse of the rematch we all expect to see in April.

For now, though, the development leaves Cody as a major star without direction. Whether it’s back to Judgement Day business, or involvement with McIntyre or Sami and Jey, there’s no doubt we’ll continue to find Cody featured in previews and as a part of key segments going forward.

4. L.A. Knight (4)

Currently the second most important face on Smackdown, L.A. Knight finally got his moment with the Tribal Chief. The microphone duel occupied nearly the first 30 minutes of the show, while his match and subsequent victory over Solo Sikoa closed things out. His insane merchandise numbers continue to raise his floor here, but the increasing exposure and positioning have him firmly planted.

5. Judgement Day (1)

Just when it felt like they were being dialed back in, Judgement Day regained the tag titles and thusly opened the door once again for cross over exposure. With Jimmy assisting in their title victory, you have to wonder if another faction summit is in store in the coming weeks between them and the Bloodline. If so, the top of this list might once again be a revolving door between the two groups.

6. John Cena (6)

L.A. Knight probably didn’t need his whole-hearted endorsement, but having it doesn’t hurt. John Cena continues to keep the physical activity limited while taking to the microphone on the regular. Maybe it’s knowing that his time with us on WWE TV is limited, but the work he’s doing is far from as insufferable as it once felt. His measured usage continues to be a well-played highlight of each episode.

7. Sami Zayn (10)

With Kevin Owens being sent to Smackdown as the other half of the Jey Uso exchange, we not only got follow through on what in another time may have been a dropped angle, but also the return as Sami Zayn as a singles competitor. Making it even more refreshing is Zayn’s internal conflict over his friendship with Jey.

Having watched their relationship unfold from the very beginning, there’s something more powerful about Sami and Jey’s connection than even that of his lifelong friendship with KO. We don’t need to be told about the how and why of their bond, we’ve seen it all with our own eyes. As such, I’m hoping the two are aligned for the long haul, but in either event, I’m here for all the drama.

8. Rhea Ripley (NR)

A singles match and several segments involving Rhea as the head of the women’s division of Raw led to her being ranked this week separately from the rest of her faction. If Judgment Day is looking towards future involvement alongside the Bloodline, it will be absolute fire to see Rhea go face-to-face with Roman Reigns.

9. Shinsuke Nakamura (NR)

His placement on this list came as something of a surprise as, on screen, he appears to be headed back to the mid card. His lengthy match with Ricochet and lead up vignette, however, occupied three of the most viewed segments of the show. The company is not fully backing away from him just yet, so I’ll be curious to track his usage in the coming weeks.

10. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (NR)

Speaking of surprises, rounding out the top ten just a hair ahead of the World Heavyweight Champion is the woman’s tag champs. If it causes you to question the credibility of such a list, consider that Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were used on both Smackdown and Raw this week with prominent backstage mic time and were on the winning end of, essentially, a squash match.

Green, specifically, has grown into her role incredibly. As pure entertainment goes, I would put her at the top of all women in wrestling right now, alongside Toni Storm. The fact that we’re getting some development in her relationship with Niven says we should be seeing just as much, if not more, of the duo in the coming weeks.

Drop outs: Seth Rollins, LWO, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens

Smackdown Top 10

1. Bloodline (2, 1, 1)

2. L.A. Knight (1, 4, 9)

3. John Cena (3, 3, 3)

4. Cody Rhodes (5, NR)

5. Jey Uso (6, NR)

6. Pretty Deadly (NR)

7. Kevin Owens (NR)

8. Damage CTRL (8, 8, 2)

9. LWO (7, 2, 6*)

10. Brawling Brutes (NR)

Raw Top 10

1. Jey Uso (2, 6, 4)

2. Judgement Day (5, 1, 1)

3. Cody Rhodes (3, 4, 2)

4. Sami Zayn (6, NR, 3)

5. Rhea Ripley (NR)

6. Shinsuke Nakamura (NR)

7. Seth Rollins (1, 10, 5)

8. Drew McIntyre (3, 10, 6)

9. Bronson Reed (9, NR)

10. Gunther (NR, 2, NR)

Thanks so much for reading. Feel free to leave a comment or drop a line via email at jeffinbrooklyn@yahoo.com or on Twitter/X @jeffsjeffsyall.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (10/13): Cena, L.A. Knight vs. Solo, General Managers are back, Nick Aldis, Zelina vs. Bayley, Pretty Deadly, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Tommaso Ciampa talks about playing Muhammad Hassan’s lawyer and delivering the apology speech, being called up to the WWE main roster despite being scheduled for neck surgery