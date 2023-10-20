News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/19 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago (10-16-2018): Ronda-Bellas segment, Philly response to Roman, lack of Saudi Arabia mentions, Evolution hype, on-site correspondent, callers, emails (120 min.)

October 20, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast discussing the Ronda Rousey-Bellas segment, Trish Stratus & Lita’s lack of crowd response, the Philly response to Roman Reigns, the continuation of The Shield and Braun Strowman & Dolph Ziggler & Drew McMahon feud dominating Raw, and much more with live callers, the mailbag segment, and an on-site reporter from Philadelphia.

