VIP AUDIO 10/25 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Post-PPV Roundtable on TNA Bound for Glory including Jarrett vs. Rhino for NWA Title, Samoa Joe vs. Liger, Styles vs. Daniels, plus Konnan, Roode, Petey, Hardy (101 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our post-PPV coverage of the TNA Bound for Glory PPV from October 23, 2005.

First, PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a rapid-fire analysis of the event which included Jeff Jarrett vs. Rhino for the NWA Title with Tito Ortiz as special referee, A.J. Styles vs. Christopher Daniels for the X Division Title, Samoa Joe vs. Jushin Liger, and more including Alex Shelley, Roderick Strong, Austin Aries, Sonjay Dutt, Lance Hoyt, James Storm, Sabu, Jeff Hardy, Konnan, Ron Killings, Scott D’Amore, Eric Young, Bobby Roode, Sonny Siaki, and more.

Then Wade was joined by PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and James Caldwell to discuss TNA Bound for Glory PPV in even more depth.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

