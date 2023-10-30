VIP AUDIO 10/30 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (10-29-2005): Christian departs WWE, Ross controversy, more on Jarrett-WWE meeting, Torrie Wilson, Steve Austin skipping Taboo Tuesday (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the October 29, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides in-depth coverage of the Christian departure from WWE and the dollar figures that led to his decision, Steve Austin’s decision to skip out on Taboo Tuesday, the latest on the Jim Ross controversy, the story behind Jerry Jarrett’s visitation to WWE headquarters and how it’s setting with key players in TNA, the returns of Goldust and Vader to WWE, Torrie Wilson, and the big picture on the attitude about the growing problems with WWE.

