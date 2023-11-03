AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (11/4): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Where: Wichita, Kan. at Intrust Bank Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,661 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,219

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer

Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

FTR & Rush & Preston Vance vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill & Gates of Agony – 8-Man Tag Match

The Acclaimed’s 69 Day Championship Celebration

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (10/28): Keller’s report on MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title, Shida vs. Abadon for AEW Women’s Title, Starks vs. FTR

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW signs Ric Flair to a multi-year deal