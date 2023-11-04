VIP AUDIO 11/4 – WWE Crown Jewel PLE Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Fann: Reigns-Knight, Rey-Logan- Sky-Belair, Cody-Priest, Seth-Drew, Miz TV (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE’s Crown Jewel PLE event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch columnist Rich Fann. They review the event start to finish including Roman Reigns vs. L.A. Knight, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest, Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul, Miz TV, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO