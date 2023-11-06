WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (11/3): Mysterio-Logan Paul weigh-in, Belair vs. Bayley, John Cena hypes Solo Sikoa match, Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory: Hit

A good match that elevated Kevin Owens on the brand. I don’t think the loss hurts Austin Theory, as he’s the type of guy you WANT to see get beaten

John Cena Promo: Major Hit

Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve dumped on John Cena and his “Hollywood” promos, but in roughly 90 seconds, this John Cena won me over. It brought me back to the “Ruthless Aggression” Cena and it was the first time I was actually interested in seeing how their upcoming match plays out!

B-Fab possibly joining “The Hurt Business”: Hit

I still call any faction with Bobby Lashey “The Hurt Business,” so I apologize that the faction officially has no name! I like the addition of B-Fab: although she’s extremely green in the ring, she does have the look and a pretty good use of the microphone

The Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly: Hit

Sometimes I roll my eyes at these “specialty hardcore matches,” but both teams worked hard and it will be a dark day when I don’t give a hit to Pretty Deadly… especially when they win!

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley: Hit

What you’d expect from the two of these two women. Although the outcome was never in question, but it was nice to see a match end without an interference

Shotzi & Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven: Miss

This match did nothing for me. Flair as a “babyface” just doesn’t work for this viewer and the WWE Tag Team Champs losing to a make-shift team doesn’t help my opinion of the match. Please bring back Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre to reclaim those titles and let them have a healthy run (curse notwithstanding!)

Rey Mysterio-Logan Paul Weigh In: Miss:

I get where they are going with this, giving it a big fight feel, but it came across as more of a belittling “look how small Rey is” type of feel. Plus, there were a lot camera flash sound effects, but no flash light effects

