FREE PODCAST 11/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Uncharted Territory Episode 1 including Price vs. Makowski, McKay vs. Mathers, more (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review H20 Uncharted Territory Season 5 Episode 1, the return of IWTVs’ weekly television series. Because it’s episode 1, the show has an all-star lineup main evented by Alec Prie vs. Matt Makowski for the IWTV title, Marcus Mathers taking on tag team partner Dyln McKay for the ETU title, the first in the Deathmatch Discovery Gauntlet, plus follow up to Matt Tremont being burned alive, as well as Justin’s and Chris’s thoughts on the concept of the show and what it did right and wrong. For VIP listeners, they check out key matches from GCW’s Si or No, notable new sensation Santana Jackson against Mike Bailey, and Violence is Forever fighting Los Macizos.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO