FREE PODCAST 11/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Samoa Joe beats Lee and vacates his TV Title afterward, MJF vs. Garcia, White vs. Briscoe, on-site report, caller & email input (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol from PWTorch to discuss AEW Dynamite with live caller and email input along with an on-site correspondent. They discussed the steps in the right direction this week compared to last week including in particular MJF and his AEW World Title being the center of attention. Other topics include Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks at odds, Sting’s appearance, Keith Lee challenging Samoa Joe for the ROH TV Title and Joe relinquishing the title afterward, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade and enter code “wade” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO