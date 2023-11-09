VIP AUDIO 11/8 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Joe defends against Keith Lee, MJF and his title the center of attention, Swerve vs. Penta, Bucks vs. Kenny & Jericho set up (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Oct. 18 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Samoa Joe defending the ROH TV Title against Keith Lee, MJF and his title the center of attention with a lot of people gunning for him, Swerve Strickland vs. Penta, an angle to set up The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho, and more.

