AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (11/15): Total viewership and key demos, comparison to past two years

AEW Dynamite last night (11/15) on TBS drew an average of 823,000 viewers, above last week’s 804,000 and in line with the prior ten week average of 833,000 viewers.

One year ago this week, it drew 818,000 viewers. Two years ago this week, it drew 984,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.28 rating, in line with 0.27 and 0.28 the prior two weeks. One year ago this week it drew a 0.28 also. Two years ago this week, it drew a 0.37 rating.

The show advertised an eight-man tag team street fight, the Young Bucks vs. Penta & Komander, Skye Blue vs. Red Velvet, and Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Orange Cassidy & Hook, plus MJF in a speaking segment.

