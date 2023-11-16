VIP AUDIO 11/16 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-15-2005) – The Real Deal: WWE’s handling of Eddie Guerrero’s death, WWE title changes on European tour, Indy Line-up of Week with Joe, Styles, Kaz, mailbag on Dusty (34 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Nov. 15, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

The death of Eddie Guerrero and what WWE should do from a public relations standpoint and to help prevent similar deaths from happening in the future.

The latest from TNA’s television tapings including the first match announced for Turning Point.

A title changes hands on the first day of WWE’s European tour

The Indy Show Lineup of the Week featuring Samoa Joe, A.J. Styles, and Frankie Kazarian in California

Other significant independent events this weekend

Ring of Honor’s tribute show for Eddie Guerrero this weekend.

Listener Mail regarding Dusty Rhodes and Christopher Daniels.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

