VIP AUDIO 11/20 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (11-18-2005): Reacting to Eddie Guerrero’s death and reflecting on his career, plus Christian in TNA, future of Smackdown Title, more (113 min.)

November 18, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They cover these topics:

The Eddie Guerrero situation for well over an hour from a wide variety of perspectives including the notable reaction from Chris Benoit as he grieved on the air.

Notes on Christian.

The future of the Smackdown Title

WWE’s schedule

Some off-wrestling discussion on Bob Woodward, John Murtha, and the neverending college football playoff discussion.

