WWE RAW PREVIEW (11/20): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch, Final Raw before Survivor Series, WarGames “Advantage” match and Drew’s explanation featured

When: Monday, November 20, 2023

Where: Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,936 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 7,899.

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST, 7:00 p.m. CST

How to Watch: USA Network – 8:00 p.m. EST, 7:00 p.m. CST

Matches & Segments Advertised

Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax

Chad Gable vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WarGames “Advantage” Match

Drew McIntyre addresses his actions from last week.

Announcers: Michael Cole & Wade Barrett

Match Results & Key Segments from Last Week

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn defeated J.D. McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio (Judgment Day).

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and Zoe Stark had an in-ring confrontation regarding their championship match at Survivor Series.

Shinsuke Nakamura cut a cryptic promo saying that distractions haven’t taken his focus off “him.” He went on to defeat Otis (Alpha Academy).

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins discussed their championship match at Crown Jewel (won by Seth) and shook hands, seemingly “burying the hatchet.”

Tegan Nox defeated Women’s Tag Team Championship co-holder Piper Niven.

Ludwig Kaiser (Imperium) defeated Tommaso Ciampa (DIY).

Xia Li defeated Indi Hartwell.

The Miz defeated Ivar (Viking Raiders).

Damian Priest officially added J.D. McDonagh to Judgment Day.

Damian Priest & Finn Balor (Judgment Day) defeated Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Drew McIntyre interfered in the match by giving Jey a Claymore Kick. Following the match Drew and Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley shook hands.

Summary

Tonight’s episode of Raw will be the last before Survivor Series: WarGames which comes our way this coming Saturday, November 25, from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois (just northwest of Chicago). As do all PLEs it will air on Peacock and the WWE Network internationally.

There will be a match to determine which team will have the initial 2-on-1 advantage in the upcoming WarGames. WWE has not specified the participants as of the posting of this article, nor if there will be a stipulation in match. There have been ladder matches and various other types of matches from time to time I the run-up to WarGames matches since WWE reintroduced the concept in 2017 (NXT).

Becky Lynch and Xia Li will face off after Becky confronted Xia last week and attempted to give her a Manhandle Slam. Xia ducked and got out of the ring. Xia attacked Becky several weeks ago prior to entering the battle royal to determine whom will face Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at Survivor Series, rendering Becky unable to compete in the match.

Raquel Rodriguez and Nia Jax go one-on-one after a backstage confrontation last week. Both women were participants in the previously mentioned battle royal. Nia said nobody has pushed or tested her. Raquel said she’s not scared of Nia.

Drew McIntyre will address his actions from last week. He seemingly buried the hatchet in a backstage segment with Seth Rollins following their match at Crown Jewel which saw Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Drew said he would do what it takes to get another shot. Later, he cost Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes a shot at regaining the tag team championship from Judgement Day when he gave Jey a Claymore Kick mid-match. For all intents and purposes this goes back to last year when Jey and other Bloodline members cost Drew his chance at winning the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. Drew has not let that go and has spoken about it on TV in his recent championship pursuit. He’s also acknowledged, as has others, his time as WWE Champion during the pandemic. He never got to be a champion in front of fans.

