WWE Raw Results (11/13): Pomarez’s report on Seth & Sami vs. Dominik & McDonagh, Ciampa vs. Kaiser, Otis vs. Nakamura, Priest & Balor vs. Cody & Seth

WWE RAW TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 13, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. AT CAPITOL ONE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a video package recapping the title match between Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn, and Adam Pearce confirming the teams for War Games.

– Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring to declare that he and Jey Uso would win the tag titles tonight. Cody moved on to introduce Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins as his team for War Games. Rollins and Cody faced off in the middle of the ring, until the Judgment Day interrupted. Damian Priest said that the Judgment Day were an actual family unlike their opponents. Finn Bálor mocked Rollins for never being able to defeat Cody while Priest mocked Cody for not being able to become a champion. Finn mocked Sami for failing to win the world title last week while Priest asked all of them if they could actually trust Jey.

– Sami said that this was about power and they are the ones that have the power here. Cody pointed out how the Judgment Day actually showed up without their leader Rhea Ripley. Priest tried to say they had no leaders, but Cody kept on asking who was the actual leader. Priest begrudgingly said that he was the leader before Rollins challenged JD and Dominik to a match tonight. Seemingly against his team’s wishes, Priest accepted the match.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Mostly a standard Judgment Day interruption opening promo, but I really liked Sami Zayn getting fired up on the mic and Damian Priest actually calling himself the leader of Judgment Day.)

(1) SETH ROLLINS & SAMI ZAYN vs. JUDGMENT DAY (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)

Rollins knocked JD down with a shoulder tackle, followed by a hip toss. Dominik pulled JD out of the ring and caught Rollins with a couple of stomps. Sami caught Dominik with an axe handle, setting him up for a series of shots into the turnbuckle. Rollins knocked JD with a pair of suplexes while Sami blasted Dominik with a lariat. Rollins and Sami stopped Judgment Day from walking away from the ring. Back in the ring, Sami hit Dominik with a Xploder into the corner, but couldn’t follow up with the Helluva Kick. Rollins and Sami nailed Judgment Day with stereo Topes con Hilo, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

Back from break, Sami catapulted JD into the ring post, reaching Rollins for the hot tag. Rollins laid Dominik out with a uranage and a sling blade before turning JD inside out with a clothesline. Rollins clobbered Dominik with a big boot, but couldn’t follow it up with a Buckle Bomb after JD grabbed his waist. Sami smashed JD’s head into the ring post while Rollins hit Dominik with a Buckle Bomb. Before Rollins could go for the Curb Stomp, Damian Priest and Finn Bálor pulled him out, ending the match in DQ.

WINNERS: Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn at 10:33 via DQ

– After the match, both War Games teams ran down to brawl, until Adam Pearce showed up with security and agents to separate them. Pearce yelled at both teams for ruining another match and banned everyone involved in War Games from tonight’s main event.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Fine match with a couple of decent spots near the end, but wasn’t a huge fan of the ending. I get why they did this angle and I probably wouldn’t mind it so much if it wasn’t such a common ending in Judgment Day matches.)

– Back from break, Rhea Ripley was still complaining about Adam Pearce’s decision. Pearce told Ripley that he is the one that runs Raw and not Judgment Day. Zoey Stark showed up to tell Ripley that she has too much on her plate and she is overlooking her. Ripley said that she isn’t overlooking her, putting over her run in NXT. Ripley told Stark that she would be a future champion, but it would only happen on the other brand. She focused once again on Pearce, only for Stark to tell her that she would take her title. Stark low-bridged Ripley and teased going for a top turnbuckle crossbody.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Really hot and exciting promo from Rhea Ripley which unfortunately wasn’t matched by Zoey Stark.)

– Backstage, Shinsuke Nakamura talked about the opportunity being his and that he would wait for his target for now.

– Otis made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

– Backstage, Cody Rhodes asked Seth Rollins to talk with him. Cody told Rollins that he needed them to work together for one night. Rollins said that he doesn’t like Cody, but he respects him and would have his back at War Games.

(2) OTIS (w/Chad Gable, Maxxine Dupri & Akira Tozawa) vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA

Otis withstood Nakamua’s body shots and kicks, until Nakamura knocked him down with an enzuigiri. Otis laid Nakamura out with a bodyslam, followed by a hip attack and a corner splash. Nakamura rolled out of the ring, only for Otis to blast him with a shoulder tackle, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

Back from break, Otis countered a kick to the chest with a powerbomb, following it with a shoulder tackle. Otis knocked Nakamura down with a clothesline, setting him up for the Caterpillar and a nearfall. Nakamura swept Otis off the top turnbuckle before nailing him with a spinning kick. Otis countered the Kinshasa with a World’s Strongest Slam for a close two count. Nakamura cracked Otis with a diving knee strike before taking him down with a chop block. Nakamura clobbered with two back-to-back Kinshasas for the victory.

WINNER: Shinsuke Nakamura at 9:07

– After the match, Shinsuke Nakamura shoved Chad Gable before walking out of the ring.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Solid match to maintain Nakamura in the upper mid-card and seemingly set up a one-on-one match against Chad Gable. I really hope Gable wins this eventual matchup and returns to the title picture, but I assume Nakamura will win to keep him ready to face whoever he is speaking to in his promos.)

[HOUR TWO]

– A video package highlighting the rules to War Games was shown.

– Backstage, Drew McIntyre offered Seth Rollins a handshake after coming up short at Crown Jewel. Drew told Rollins that he would get back to the title.

– Piper Niven made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Tegan Nox.

– A video package was shown hyping up Tegan Nox ahead of her match.

(3) TEGAN NOX (w/Natalya) vs. PIPER NIVEN (w/Chelsea Green)

Nox caught Niven with a pair of enzuigiris, setting her up for an inverted cannonball. Niven clocked Nox with a headbutt, setting her up for a vertical suplex and a senton for a two count. Niven stepped on Nox’s arm a before dropping her with a shoulder breaker for a nearfall. Nox countered a Glam Slam with a roll-through, followed by a running knee strike to the face.

Green distracted Nox, allowing Niven to clock her with a lariat. Natalya knocked Green down before receiving a body block from Niven. Niven missed the running crossbody, allowing Nox to hit her with the Shiniest Wizard, but she managed to put her foot on the ropes. Niven blocked a Destroyer, only to miss a seated senton, allowing Nox to take the win with a crucifix pinfall.

WINNER: Tegan Nox at 4:48

(Pomares’s Analysis: The match was fine while it lasted, but the heatless crowd didn’t really do it any favors. At least, this should finally set up a tag title match on the main roster which hasn’t happened in four months.)

– A recap of The Miz winning a title shot on a Fatal Four-way last week.

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed The Miz about his quest to become a nine-time Intercontinental champion. Miz said that him winning the title would help him restore his legacy. Ivar said that Miz wouldn’t even make it to Survivor Series after facing him tonight. Bronson Reed interrupted, only for Ivar to remind him that he lost his shot against Gunther. Ivar shoved Reed before standing behind Valhalla and walking away.

– Tommaso Ciampa made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Ludwig Kaiser.

