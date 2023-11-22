AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Where: Chicago, Ill. at Wintrust Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,305 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 5,553.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Christian Cage will “rechristen” Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne

Continental Classic begins

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/15): Ajani’s alt-perspective report on Full Gear hype, eight-man street fight, Moxley & Yuta vs. Cassidy & Hook, MJF-Jay White exchange

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Continental Classic selection special report