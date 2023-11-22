Full field of twelve for the AEW Continental Classic announced by Tony Khan, clarification on rules and format

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Early this afternoon, Tony Khan announced the AEW Continental Classic field of competitors in a YouTube special hosted by Tony Schiavone. There are two blocks of wrestlers who will face everyone once in their block and acquire points aiming to have the most points and make it to the final. The ROH World Title belt and NJPW Strong Openweight Title belts were on the table, with a covered Continental Classic belt covered between them.

BLACK LEAGUE

Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Rush, Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jay White

BLUE LEAGUE

Bryan Danielson, Andrade El Idolo, Brody King, Daniel Garcia, Eddie Kingston, Claudo Castagnoli

Kingston joined Khan and Schiavone in the studio. Khan clarified that when Kingston said his belts would be on the line in every match, that didn’t mean if Kingston lost a match in the tournament that the person beating him would win the belts. The belts are at stake and will go to the winner of the tournament.

The matches will have 20 minute time limits with 3 points for a win and 1 point for a draw.

