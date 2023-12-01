VIP AUDIO 11/30 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 3 of 3): AEW vs. WWE ring style, how many World Titles should be recognized, Punk vs. Stone Cold possibility, MJF’s best path forward, is TNA going to regress, Continental Classic, best dressed, more (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Is the ring style Wade advocated for on the PPV Roundtable after Full Gear superior or would matches look too similar to each other like in WWE?

Is the only hope for AEW to get a gatekeeper behind the scenes for bad ideas and poorly executed good ideas, such as Lance Storm? How has Tony Kahn not learned more about wrestling history since he’s a student of past promoters’ mistakes?

Could C.M. Punk’s greatest contribution to WWE be shifting Seth Rollins away from his current gimmick to something substantial and grounded?

Is the Thanksgiving episode of Impact a sign that TNA Impact is heading back to nonsense as it shifts back to the TNA branding?

Which of the 16 “world titles” that Pro Wrestling Illustrated recognizes would Todd recognize?

Did WWE possibly go with Randy Orton as the fifth man in WarGames out of fear that C.M. Punk wouldn’t even show up if advertised and scheduled?

Was Vince McMahon irritated that Roman Reigns gushed with praise about Paul Heyman’s creative abilities?

What’s the best path forward for MJF?

Does the Continental Classic now just feel like a vehicle to promote Eddie Kingston?

Does the Continental Classic now just feel like a way to fill TV time with lazy booking?

Was Q.T. Marshall right about AEW becoming too much like New Japan?

Why was AEW vilified for the angle substituting Adam Cole (temporarily) for MJF at Full Gear while WWE got a pass for the tease of Randy Orton not showing up for WarGames?

Could Tony Khan press charges against C.M. Punk or WWE for tampering given Punk visited WWE backstage last April? Would that fire up the faithful if he did that?

Why are wrestlers in WWE today resentful of the way Punk left WWE ten years ago?

Is a Steve Austin vs. C.M. Punk match now a distinct possibility? Should Punk-Austin or Reigns-Cody headline night two of WrestleMania if both matches are scheduled?

Who is the best dressed man in the history of professional wrestling?

