VIP AUDIO 11/30 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” November edition – 2013 Impact aka Dixieland and a taste of November Rain with some peak 1995 ECW (181 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined for the first time by the great Jesse Collings for a gentlemen’s edition of “What’s On the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that week in the past and break it down. This month, we travel back to 1995 and 2013 for two particularly disparate shows. One which could absolutely be described as impactful, and the other…well, only impactful in name. Coming off the big November to Remember show, ECW was on fire 28 years ago, and we checked out their first TV episode after the event, featuring many highlights from that night in the ECW arena. The vibes, the production, and the style was all so culturally relevant and pushed the envelope of the pro wrestling industry, which was in a rut in America at the time. On the other hand, Impact in November 2013 was a lifeless shell of a television show. Alan and Jesse break down all the insulting, lazy, and worn out tropes peddled by the folks in Dixieland on the night that saw the end of Aces & Eights. All of this plus several sidebar discussions on modern wrestling television, in particular how these shows relate to AEW right now. Three hours of great wrestling discussion with one of the sharpest minds in the community (Jesse; not Alan), so pick up your remote and see What’s On the Telly!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO