FREE PODCAST 12/27 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Diamond Dallas Page (10 Yrs Ago): Updates on Jake Roberts and Scott Hall, WCW Power Plant vs. WWE Performance Center, prospects of Orton or Taker matches in WWE, live calls, more (119 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago today (12-27-2013), Wade Keller interviews former WCW World Champion Diamond Dallas Page. In this interview DDP talks about the progress of DDP Yoga and new technologies he’s working with, the backstage politics of WCW when he won Battle Bowl, the prospects and interest level he has had over the years in matches against Randy Orton or Undertaker at a WrestleMania, an update on the lives of former housemates Jake Roberts and Scott Hall, a review of Mick Foley’s stand-up show, the difference between the WCW Power Plant during the 1990s and the new WWE Performance Center, the origins of the Diamond Cutter and what made it special compared to similar finishers, how he dealt with backstabbers in WCW during his rise, and more including live calls.

NOTE: Some of the language in this episode may be NSFW.

